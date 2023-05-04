Mirroring a larger trend in the region and around the state, sales of Cayuga County single-family homes decreased considerably in the first quarter, according to data released by the New York State Association of Realtors.

The association reported 135 closed sales in the first three months of the year, a decrease of 27% compared with the same period in 2022.

That's a similar drop compared with the entire central New York Region, where the 1,361 closed sales represented a 29% yearly decline. Statewide, the decrease was 31.3%.

A driver of the slowdown, Realtors said, is a lack of new listings. In Cayuga County, for example, there were just 134 new listings during the quarter, down 16.4%.

“The biggest headwind in the Central New York housing market continues to be the historically low number of homes available for sale,” said Mark Re, Central New York Information Service president, in a press release. “With interest rates retreating from last fall’s high, buyers, particularly millennials, are actively engaging in the housing market to find homes that meet their changing life needs, but are finding fewer options right now. We remain optimistic that more sellers will participate in the active late spring and summer housing market, given their current advantages.”

Cayuga County's slowdown contributed to a small dip in the prices paid on sold homes. The quarterly median sale price in the county was $159,950, down from $165,000 in the first quarter of 2022.

For all of central New York, the median sales price $175,000 was a 2.3% increase.