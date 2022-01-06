Cayuga County, its municipalities see double-digit sales tax revenue growth

A year after Cayuga County eked out a 1.4% sales tax revenue increase and the city of Auburn experienced a decrease, 2021 brought double-digit growth.

Cayuga County's share of sales tax funding last year jumped by 20.1% to $28.8 million, according to figures released this month by the Cayuga County Department of Finance.

Auburn's 2021 sales tax rebounded from a 4.8% drop a year earlier to finish 14.3% higher at $10.7 million.

After the state takes a cut of sales taxes collected, Cayuga County receives a portion of sales tax revenues on transactions throughout the county and shares the revenue with the towns and villages. The city of Auburn, through a preemption law it adopted many years ago, receives sales taxes based on transactions within its border.

Sales tax revenues reflect consumer spending and are an important part of most municipalities' budget, typically the second-largest source of income behind property taxes.

Cayuga County's towns in 2021 received a collective $15.9 million, up 23.6% from 2020, while its villages' share climbed 24.5% to 2.2 million.

Full-year sales tax figures statewide are not yet available, but based on trends for data reported through the end of November, Cayuga County's sales tax growth was on par or bigger than than many other parts of New York.

Data from the Office of the State Comptroller through the end of November showed 18.5% sales tax collection growth compared with the same time period of 2020. For counties outside New York City, it was 17.4%.

The Central New York region was up by 20.9%. The comptroller defined CNY as including the counties of Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego.

