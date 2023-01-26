Cayuga County jobless rate below state, national averages

Cayuga County's unemployment rate last month was flat compared with a year ago, the state Department of Labor reported.
The monthly county-level jobs report released this week listed Cayuga County's jobless rate for December at 3.0%, unchanged compared with the same month in 2021.
The local rate fell below both the national and statewide averages. According to the labor department, New York state's December unemployment rate fell from 4.5% in 2021 to 3.8% in 2022. The national rate dropped to 3.3% from 3.7% in the same month a year earlier.
Those figures were not adjusted for typical seasonal fluctuations.
Cayuga County's labor market size grew slightly in December. The number of employed residents climbed by 200 to 33,600, while the unemployed level was unchanged at 1,000.
People are also reading…
In a separate report released earlier this month, the labor department said Cayuga County employers filled 23,800 non-farm jobs in December, an increase of 200 positions. Private sector jobs grew by 100 to 18,000, while the government sector also added 100, reaching a total of 5,800.
Total nonfarm jobs filled have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels in Cayuga County. In December 2019, county employers had filled 25,300 positions.