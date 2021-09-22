Cayuga County jobless rate dips to 5.1%

Cayuga County's August unemployment rate dropped to 5.1% but the overall size of the labor force was significantly smaller compared with a year ago.

New data released by the state Department of Labor showed the jobless rate last month was down from 8.5% in the same month 2020, when pandemic-related shutdowns were still having a major impact on the economy.

The 2021 monthly rate resulted from an increase in employed residents of 100, to 33,000, along with a decrease in unemployed residents. Jobless residents fell by 1,300 people for a total of 1,800.

The county's labor force size of 34,800 was down from 36,000 in August 2020. The 2021 figure was the lowest for any August in Cayuga County dating back to 1990, which is when the labor department's online records started.

Cayuga County's unemployment rate was below both the national mark of 5.3% and New York State's 7.1%. Those figures were not adjusted for typical seasonal fluctuations.

The Cayuga County rate for August ranked 31st lowest out of 62 New York state counties. Hamilton County's 3.8% was the lowest rate, while Bronx County had the highest at 13.4%.