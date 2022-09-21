Cayuga County jobless rate falls as labor force grows

Cayuga County saw its unemployment rate dip while the size of its labor force increased in August.

State Department of Labor data released this week put the county jobless rate at 3.7% last month, down from 4.6% in the same month of 2021. The current local rate is also below both the state rate of 4.9% and the national rate of 3.8%. The figures were not adjusted for typical seasonal changes.

While lower year-to-year unemployment rates have been common for Cayuga County for more than a year as the economy rebounds from the depths of the pandemic recession, the gradual return of workers to labor force is a newer trend.

The labor department said the number of employed Cayuga County residents grew by 700 to 34,100. At the same time, unemployed residents decreased by 300 to 1,300. The 35,400-person labor force represents a gain of 400 compared with a year ago.

The Cayuga County labor force is not, however, back to 2020 levels, when 36,100 people were either employed or actively seeking employment.

In a separate report issued last week, the labor department said that employers in Cayuga County filled 23,800 jobs in August, a year-over-year increase of 800.

Private sector jobs, at 18,700, grew by 300 while government jobs accounted for the remaining 500 new positions.