Cayuga County jobless rate falls to new April low

Cayuga County's unemployment rate continued its pattern of annual decreases in April, with last month's level reaching a record low for the month.

The state Department of Labor this week reported the county's jobless rate was 3.2% in April, down from 5.0% in the same month of 2021. No April on record, dating back to 1990, had a lower rate.

The county's rate was below both the national (3.3%) and state (4.2%) marks. Those figures were not adjusted for normal seasonal changes.

The size of labor force in Cayuga County continues to be smaller, as well, although the gap from the prior year has shrunk. The 34,800 residents who are employed or actively seeking work represents a drop of 200 from April 2021, the smallest decrease in 12 months.

Employed Cayuga County residents totaled 33,700 last month, a yearly gain of 400, while the unemployed total fell by 600 to 1,100.

Cayuga County's April jobless rate ranked 29th lowest out of 62 New York state counties. Saratoga and Tompkins counties, at 2.3%, were the lowest, and Bronx County's 8.3% mark was the highest.

In a separate report issued last week, the labor department said Cayuga County employers filled 23,500 non-farm jobs last month, which represented a year decrease of 300 jobs. All of the losses came in the private sector, which had 17,900 positions filled.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0