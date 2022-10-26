Cayuga County jobless rate hits new low

Cayuga County's monthly unemployment rate dropped to a record low in September.

The state Department of Labor this week reported the Cayuga County jobless rate dipped to 2.9% last month, down from 3.7% in the same month of 2021. The previous low for any month, according to records going back to 1990, was 3.0% in December 2021.

That previous low, however, also included a record low labor force size, as the number of county residents actively seeking work was decreasing at the time amid the pandemic-driven labor shortage.

That trend has changed. For September, Cayuga County's labor force grew by 100 from the prior year to 35,600, fueled by an increase of 500 employed residents. The labor force now has 1,000 unemployed residents and 35,500 employed residents.

The Cayuga County unemployment rate in September was below both the national rate of 3.3% and the statewide mark of 3.9%.

In a separate report issued last week, the state labor department said employers in Cayuga County filled 23,800 nonfarm jobs in September, which was unchanged from the same month a year earlier. Private sector jobs, at 18,200, and government, accounting for the remain positions, both were flat from the prior year.