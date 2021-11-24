Cayuga County jobless rate lower, along with the number of job seekers

Unemployment in Cayuga County continued dropping in October, but the number of county residents actively participating in the workforce also remained lower.

Data released this week by the state Department of Labor showed Cayuga County's jobless rate dropped to 4.1% last month, down from 5% in the same month of 2020. The county rate was below both the national (4.3%) and state (6.0%) rates. The figures were not adjusted for seasonal fluctuations.

The Cayuga County rate came from a combined decrease in both in the number of people looking for work and the number of people officially classified as unemployed. The total size of the labor force, at 34,000 residents, was down by 1,200 from a year ago. That included drops of 800 employed residents and 400 unemployed residents. The total number of unemployed residents was reported at 1,400.

For Cayuga County, the labor force size was the lowest for any October going back to 1990, the earliest year for which the labor department has posted online records. It was down from September, when the total workforce was reported at 34,700. The all-time low mark was reported in April at 33,700.

The county's jobless rate ranked 32nd lowest out of 62 counties in New York state. Yates County, at 3.1%, had the smallest rate while Bronx County's 11.7% was the biggest.

In a separate report issued last week, the labor department said employers in Cayuga County filled 23,800 non-farm jobs in October, a decrease of 100 from October 2020. Private sector jobs, at 18,100, accounted for all of the job losses while government positions remained flat.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0