Cayuga County jobless rate reaches February low

The Cayuga County unemployment rate last month fell to 4.3%, the lowest mark on record for a February, newly released state Department of Labor data show.

The local jobless mark was down from 6.6% in the same month of 2021. It was above the national rate of 4.1% but below the New York state mark of 5.1%. Those figures were not adjusted for seasonal fluctuations.

The next lowest February unemployment rate in Cayuga County was reported in 2001 at 4.8%.

Like the labor market in much of the state and nation, Cayuga County continues to experience a decline in available workers. The size of the county's labor force last month dropped by 700 from the prior year to 34,700 residents who are either employed or actively seeking work. The number of employed residents, at 33,200, actually climbed by 100, while the unemployed total dropped by 800 to 1,500.

Among New York state's 62 counties, Cayuga's February unemployment rate ranked 27th lowest. At 3.0%, neighboring Tompkins County had the lowest state jobless rate, while Bronx County's 9.3% was the highest.

In a separate report, the labor department reported that employers in New York state added 100 jobs in February. The county's 23,100 non-farm jobs included flat private sector jobs at 17,500 along with a 100-job gain in government positions.

