A second round of COVID-19 relief grants has been made available to small businesses in Cayuga County.

Beginning Monday, May 1, businesses can apply for up to $10,000 in grant funding. The deadline for applications is 4 p.m. Monday, June 12.

Businesses must have been established and operating in the county on or before Dec. 31, 2019, and must still be operating. They must also have experienced and can show documentation of a year-to-year loss in annual gross receipts of 10% or more, have 25 or fewer employees as of Jan. 1, 2020, and have annual gross receipts in fiscal year 2019 of $1 million or less. For more details on eligibility criteria, visit cayugaeda.org.

The grants come from the American Rescue Plan Act. In April 2022, the Cayuga County Legislature approved allocating $500,000 in funding from the act to support small businesses negatively affected by the pandemic. The first round of funding awarded $300,000 to 37 businesses. The second round has been made available to award the remaining $200,000.

The Cayuga Economic Development Agency, which is administering the grants, recommends completing applications online. Printable versions are available at cayugaeda.org/countygrant, at the Cayuga County Office Building at 160 Genesee St. in Auburn, and at local municipal offices throughout the county. Businesses are encouraged to contact an agency specialist if they need help completing the application.

For more information, visit cayugaeda.org/countygrant, call (315) 252-3500 or email countygrant@cayugaeda.org.