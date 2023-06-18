David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

SENNETT — Ernie Stahl called a realtor just minutes after his case was dismissed from small claims court in Auburn.

After 23 years of ownership, he and his wife, Okie, were selling Sleepy Hollow Motel on Route 20 in Sennett. Due to an ongoing dispute with NYSEG, he felt they no longer had any choice.

The utility company has been overcharging the motel for service since September, the Stahls told The Citizen. Their bills, all based on estimates, have been more than four times as much as normal.

First, the Stahls filed a complaint with the New York Public Service Commission. When that failed, they contacted local elected representatives, the state attorney general and Auburn City Court.

Those who did respond, Stahl said, redirected them back to the commission or NYSEG. Seeing no end in sight, he called the realtor last month and expects to begin marketing the motel soon.

"How can we survive when they're overcharging us hundreds and thousands of dollars without recourse, without reconciliation?" Stahl said. "There's no way we can hang on like this."

The Stahls said they experienced no problems with NYSEG, which read the utility meter at Sleepy Hollow every other month, until last September. That same month, according to reports, a change in the information and billing system at the company and fellow Avangrid subsidiary RG&E caused a 60% surge in complaints about them to the Public Service Commission, prompting an investigation.

A representative of NYSEG told The Citizen on Thursday that because the investigation is ongoing, the company is declining comment on the Stahls outside of a short statement.

"Customer concerns are a priority for NYSEG, and we have been engaged on this matter for some time," the statement began.

The Stahls said they didn't receive a meter reading or bill from September through January, when they were charged $944.86 for service from July 26 through Nov. 18. After they challenged that amount, the bill was replaced with two bills totaling $945.83 three days later. In March, they were billed $457.76 on the 16th and $713.62 on the 28th. They filed their complaint with the commission that month.

Ernie Stahl called all of the bill amounts "fraudulent" because they were based on estimates. The motel has a demand meter, which he believes has allowed NYSEG to manipulate the charges. He has unsuccessfully requested a change to a non-demand meter despite not using enough electricity to require a demand meter, as the motel has negligible business between fall and spring.

In comparison to Sleepy Hollow's recent bills, and based on meter readings in 2021, it was charged $369.01 for service from July 21 through Oct. 14 and $218.73 for service from May 6 through July 20.

NYSEG, in its statement to The Citizen and in a response to the commission, said that it has been unable to safely read the meter at the motel due to chains on both ends of the driveway and "the customers' refusal to allow access." But the Stahls noted that they didn't have that problem before September and that they live at the motel, making them available 24/7 to help the company's staff.

As upset as the Stahls are about the overcharges, Ernie Stahl said, they're more upset about what he described as NYSEG's "direct and concerted effort to deceive, mislead and obfuscate" in their complaint to the commission. They're also upset that the commission, their elected representatives, small claims court and everyone else they've contacted has been unable to help them.

"We just got through a pandemic," he said. "Now we've got another virus, NYSEG. And there's no way to cure that virus, because when it's a monopoly you're dealing with, you have no alternative."

Gallery: Cayuga County motel up for sale after NYSEG dispute