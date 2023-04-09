As Cayuga County seeks to capitalize on the Micron project planned for neighboring Onondaga County, it is preparing to meet the demand for energy if there is an influx of new residents and businesses.

One of the four subcommittees formed by Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould is focused on energy. A key part of the subcommittee's work is "TakeCharge Cayuga," a partnership between the Cayuga County Public Utility Service Agency and Acadia Energy Corporation, an upstate New York-based company.

Working with Acadia, the county is aiming to develop renewable energy sites. Kris Betts, director of marketing and public relations for Acadia, told The Citizen that they are in the process of identifying locations that "may otherwise not be used for anything productive, such as farming and manufacturing."

"While Cayuga County will not house the Micron complex directly, it can benefit from many tier one and tier two supply chain businesses that may locate in the surrounding counties, and renewable resilient energy infrastructure is a key factor in attracting economic development," Betts said.

Although Micron is the main reason for this work, it will also help the county meet the state Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act's goals. The Climate Act, as its known for short, is a state law that aims to reduce carbon emissions to 40% by 2030 and 85% by 2050.

Progress 2023 Today's story is the fourth part of a weekly series for Progress 2023, a special report examining the potential impact of the Micron microchip plant on the Cayuga County-area economy and how local officials and business leaders are preparing for it.

With TakeCharge Cayuga, Betts explained that local businesses and residents will benefit from more affordable energy rates and the county will net financial benefits from the power. She noted that the Climate Act is "changing the way we use energy and will require costly updates to the state's existing power infrastructure."

The partnership between Acadia and the county will result in building microgrids into what Betts described as "sustainability hubs." This means the energy can be used in Cayuga County and won't be sent to the larger grid for use elsewhere in the state.

"For too long, upstate New Yorkers have generated power that benefits other regions more than the community where it's made," Betts added. "We are changing that model so Cayuga County residents can see real savings on their energy bills, as well as creating affordable renewable energy for local manufacturing and business."

Members of energy subcommittee Legislator Robert Shea (chair) Legislator Mark Strong John Bay Kris Betts Chris Cheney Robert Dempsey Jeff Eades Fred Kerr Tim Lattimore John Montone Dennis Zach