Cayuga County real estate sales slowing down

A Cayuga County real estate market that had been booming since the later part of 2020 has started to cool down, new data from the New York State Association of Realtors shows.

Cayuga County Realtors closed 214 residential sales during the third quarter of 2022, down 15.1% compared with the same three months of the previous year. The median sales price from those sales, at $180,000, was down 2.7%. The median sales price is the point at which half of all sales fell above or below.

Similar trends played out in much of New York state. Cayuga County is included in the territory of both the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors and the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors, and both organizations reported year-over-year drops in closed sales in the third quarter. Closed sales decreased 7.6% in the Rochester region and 5.0% in the Syracuse market.

“Realtors are working with buyers today who are much more measured in their approach to finding a home,” said Michael O’Connor, GRAR president-elect, in a press release. “While newly listed homes are attracting high numbers of buyers, purchase offers reflect an understanding of current economic conditions and desire to avoid bidding wars.”

“Realtors are seeing our housing market move closer to ‘normal’ activity with typical buyer competition and a return of common practices such as conducting home inspections,” said Mark Re, Central New York Information System president, in a press relase. “However, as inventory is still below historical levels, multiple offers are still fairly common and a driver of ongoing price growth.”

Re also addressed the recently announced Micron chip manufacturing plant announcement for Onondaga County, a development that could have major impact on the housing market.

“The recent Micron announcement and the jobs they will bring to our area will boost demand for housing as the project moves forward,” said Re. “In order to meet this anticipated demand, our current housing stock and housing developments in the pipeline will need to be supplemented by additional home construction to meet the anticipated population growth. Realtors look forward to working with our local communities and builders to ensure our communities are positioned to benefit the regional economic growth the Micron project will drive.”

The Realtors association also released year-to-date data through the end of September. In Cayuga County, closed sales reached 474, down 2.5% from 2021 levels. The median sales price of $170,000 was 3.6% higher.