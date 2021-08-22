Cayuga County restaurant voucher downloads available Monday

Forty restaurants have signed up to participate in the Cayuga County program that will use federal COVID-19 relief funds to provide the public with vouchers good for 50% discounts.

Cayuga Counts voucher downloads can start at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at the county's dedicated website, cayugacounts.com. The program has been signing up restaurants, which must be locally based, over the past two weeks.

Restaurant patrons will be able to visit a dedicated website to download and print out vouchers, which would valued in $25 increments. They can then bring the voucher to the restaurant and match that value with their own money to purchase a gift card. For example, a person who downloads a $50 voucher would take it to the restaurant, pay $50 to the restaurant and then receive a gift card valued at $100.

There will also be vouchers set aside exclusively for residents 65 or older who can register for vouchers via phone or email if they do not have access to the internet or just aren't computer-savvy. Those residents can call (315) 253-4569 or email cayugacounts@cayugacounty.us to ask for a voucher.