Cayuga County restaurant vouchers sold out

With 18,000 hits upon launch, the Cayuga County restaurant voucher program sold out all of its online inventory in six minutes.

The Cayuga Counts program went live at 1 p.m. Monday, offering 50% discount vouchers for 40 participating local restaurants.

The heavy demand for the vouchers from the public overwhelmed the third-party website used to administer the program, Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman told The Citizen.

"Cayuga County unexpectedly overwhelmed the system," she said.

Cayuga Counts if funded with a small portion of the federal COVID-19 relief funds the county is receiving.

Those who successfully downloaded vouchers can now bring them to the restaurants and match that value with their own money to purchase a gift card. For example, a person who downloads a $50 voucher would take it to the restaurant, pay $50 to the restaurant and then receive a gift card valued at $100.

There will also be vouchers set aside exclusively for residents 65 or older who can register for vouchers via phone or email if they do not have access to the internet or just aren't computer-savvy. Those residents can call (315) 253-4569 or email cayugacounts@cayugacounty.us to ask for a voucher.