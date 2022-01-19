Cayuga County Restaurant Week returns for sixth year

A group of 17 area restaurants will be offering discounts starting Friday, Jan. 21, as part of this year's Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce Restaurant Week.

The chamber said the yearly promotion will run through Saturday, Jan. 29. This is the sixth year for the event, in which participating restaurants offer special prix fixe menus, buy-one-get-one offers and other discounts.

Here are the restaurants taking part in Restaurant Week 2022:

1925 Grill at Highland Park Golf Club in Sennett

Balloons Restaurant and Steakhouse in Auburn

Café 108 in Auburn

CC’s Tavern in Auburn

Mesa Grande Taqueria in Auburn

New Hope Mills Café in Auburn

Next Chapter Brewpub in Auburn

Oak & Vine at Springside Inn in Fleming

Octane Social House in Auburn

Pavlo’s Restaurant in Auburn

Portico by Fabio Viviani at del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre

Potters Farm to Fork in Port Byron

Prison City Pub & Brewery in Auburn

Refinery Modern Fare at Hilton Garden Inn in Auburn

Roseadah’s Restaurant in Auburn

Rudolph’s Sugar Shack in Auburn

The Sherwood Inn in Skaneateles

Visit cayugacountychamber.com/restaurantweek to learn more about the restaurants and see details of each establishment's plans for the promotion.

The chamber said many participating restaurants offer online ordering and delivery, and they also "have been diligent about following COVID protocols and providing services in a safe environment. We encourage those who choose to dine-in to follow health and safety guidelines, and please wear a mask when dining in-person or picking up orders."

