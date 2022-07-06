Cayuga County tour connects water quality advocates and farmers

On June 28, several Cayuga County leaders headed to Aurora-Oakwood Dairy in Aurelius to celebrate dairy month. Joining them were farm owners Kelly O’Hara and Garrett Miller, along with the Patterson family, owners of a neighboring dairy farm.
The evening included interactive dialogue about responsible nutrient management, crop production, utilization of technology on modern farms and agriculture’s critical role as part of the solution to climate change. The discussion continued as the group headed to the barn to see the youngest animals up close. Individual conversations continued as everyone was provided the opportunity to ask questions and learn about animal agriculture.
Leaders in attendance included local county legislators, health department officials, Owasco Lake Watershed Association members and officers, and a variety of elected town leaders.
The celebration and tour was organized by Partners for Healthy Watersheds, a collaborative group comprised of local farmers and representatives from American Dairy Association Northeast, New York Animal Agriculture Coalition, New York Farm Bureau, and Northeast Dairy Producers Association.
People are also reading…
Partners for Healthy Watersheds has plans to organize more farm tours and events in the future so stay tuned to their Facebook page at facebook.com/PartnersforHealthyWatersheds for more information.