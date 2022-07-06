 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AGRICULTURE

Cayuga County tour connects water quality advocates and farmers

  • Updated
  • 0

On June 28, several Cayuga County leaders headed to Aurora-Oakwood Dairy in Aurelius to celebrate dairy month. Joining them were farm owners Kelly O’Hara and Garrett Miller, along with the Patterson family, owners of a neighboring dairy farm.

The evening included interactive dialogue about responsible nutrient management, crop production, utilization of technology on modern farms and agriculture’s critical role as part of the solution to climate change. The discussion continued as the group headed to the barn to see the youngest animals up close. Individual conversations continued as everyone was provided the opportunity to ask questions and learn about animal agriculture.

Leaders in attendance included local county legislators, health department officials, Owasco Lake Watershed Association members and officers, and a variety of elected town leaders.

The celebration and tour was organized by Partners for Healthy Watersheds, a collaborative group comprised of local farmers and representatives from American Dairy Association Northeast, New York Animal Agriculture Coalition, New York Farm Bureau, and Northeast Dairy Producers Association.

People are also reading…

Partners for Healthy Watersheds has plans to organize more farm tours and events in the future so stay tuned to their Facebook page at facebook.com/PartnersforHealthyWatersheds for more information.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

U.S./Canada travel not bouncing back, worrying officials on both sides of border

U.S./Canada travel not bouncing back, worrying officials on both sides of border

"At a time when most people are getting back to a semblance of normality, the border communities in the U.S. and Canada are not nearly where they should be," said Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo. "This is the beginning of the travel season for 2022 and we still have all this redundancy and obstacles that we need to get rid of."

Watch Now: Related Video

Inflation 101

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News