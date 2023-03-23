With April soon upon us, it’s time to start considering how we will celebrate Earth Day, and plan on making it a month-long celebration, with lifelong-lasting effects. 2023’s Earth Day theme is “Invest in Our Planet!” Let’s focus on the effects of climate change and the efforts that are being made to mitigate it. When we invest in our planet, we are supporting healthy, happy and wealthy communities worldwide. The first step is to increase awareness so that we may make more informed decisions in our lives. A happy, clean, healthy place to live is also a preferred place to visit.

Use Earth Day to remind yourself, and everyone around you, how easy it is to make a difference for the environment! You do not have to do something grand to make a difference — the small things we resolve to start doing today can make big impact in the future. So let’s get started!

Here are 10 easy ideas for making a difference:

1. Participate in a cleanup day. Get involved with your local environmental organizations. Find one whose mission matches your passions and reach out to learn more about volunteer opportunities from advocacy to outreach to implementation.

2. A small action, like picking up litter on the sidewalk that may have otherwise ended up around the neck of an animal, makes an impact — it’s a step in the right direction, and an important change.

3. Be mindful of how you purchase products. Start with reducing the amount of waste you create. Try to reuse things that you have and recycle or compost. Choose products with minimal packaging.

4. Break the single-use habit, stop buying water in single-use bottles, and invest in a reusable water bottle. Purchase reusable sandwich bags or containers. Start using reusable straws, and refuse a plastic straw when you dine out. Use reusable shopping bags.

5. Plant a tree.

6. Shop at local farmers markets. This reduces the energy used to transport food items.

7. Check your vehicle’s tire pressure to increase your fuel efficiency. Combine trips walk, or bike if you are able.

8. Swap out one meal a week with a plant-based meal.

9. Reduce your energy consumption. It’s as easy as unplugging appliances you are not using, turning off the lights when leaving a room, turning off the water while brushing your teeth or shaving, and taking shorter showers.

10. Invest in sustainable fashion. Buy less and shop for quality over quantity. Choose natural materials — organic cotton, linen, hemp — and shop secondhand.

For those of you who are looking to make a bigger impact: Did you know that switching to an electric vehicle can significantly reduce pollution and save you money on gas and maintenance! Charging stations are getting easier to find. Cayuga County has over 14, and seven of them are free! You can locate public chargers at the U.S. Department of Energy's Alternative Fuels Data Center: https://afdc.energy.gov/stations/#/find/nearest.

Cayuga County is home to many businesses that are committed to doing their part to be more sustainable. Many of our restaurants use eco-friendly takeout containers and no longer use plastic straws.

Check out these local shops that specialize in one-of-a-kind, locally made, upcycled and sustainable products:

• Reuse Refuge’s focus is on making healthy, sustainable products more accessible. Visit the shop and browse the ever-growing refill station along with a large selection of eco-friendly home goods, self-care products and fair trade items.

• Regenerations offers funky upcycled wares, clothing and home décor. The store also features the work of local artists and is a great place to buy a variety of gifts, including ceramics, jewelry and ornaments.

• Yellow Wallpaper Co. aims to bring unique, one-of-a-kind products into your home while reducing landfill waste by upcycling and reusing everything from furniture to home décor, making the old new again.

• Suzie Q’s Gifts and more offer many unique, handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts, jewelry, décor, cards, handbags and more! Many items are created by local artisans. Look no further to find that hard-to-find perfect gift.

Remember, even small efforts can make a huge difference! Let’s get an early start to Earth Month.