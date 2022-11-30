Cayuga County tourism: It's time for Hibercation

It’s time to redefine the cozy winter getaway with a Hibercation — a state of relaxation and coziness characterized by the body’s increased exposure to charming lake towns, delightful culinary experiences, local craft breweries and friendly, down-to-earth people. This is Cayuga County’s fourth annual Hibercation event, and we are thrilled to bring you a variety of lodging experiences and various creative specials for you to enjoy.

Experts say when you take time away from the stresses of work and daily life, you improve both your physical and mental health. Even a short vacation can help you feel refreshed and more prepared to handle future stressors. So, after a hectic holiday season, take time to refresh, relax and renew — treat yourself and a special someone in your life to a what we like to refer to as a Hibercation. This getaway is bound to be a bright spot in your winter season.

Local businesses and hotels have been creative in crafting special packages as part of a regional tourism campaign presented by the Cayuga County Office of Tourism and its partners. Visit participating businesses between Jan. 15 and March 15, and receive special deals designed to help you Hibercate. Don't forget to mention Hibercation when booking your stay to receive a special rate and welcome gift.

• Book a cozy getaway at the Inn at the Finger Lakes and be within walking distance of downtown Auburn and its local restaurants, shops and museums.

• Experience your Hibercation downtown at the Hilton Garden Inn, just a short walk from local restaurants, historic sites and craft breweries. Your stay comes with a complimentary bottle of wine and a welcome gift.

• The Cozy McKenzie House in Skaneateles offers comfort and charm, beautifully decorated for its namesake, featuring MacKenzie-Childs decor. You’ll feel right at home!

• Is sitting back and watching the sunset or waking up to a stunning sunrise over the water your idea of relaxing? Then Sparbuk on Owasco Lake is the place for you! This amazing house is located only minutes from downtown Auburn, where you will find many restaurants and amazing breweries to visit. If an outdoor walk by a lake is more your style, Emerson Park is just down the road.

• The Skaneateles Inn on historic Route 20 is conveniently located 5 miles east of the city of Auburn in the heart of the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York. Crystal clear Skaneateles Lake is just one mile to the east.

• 34 State Historic Luxury Suites in Skaneateles provide the convenience of downtown with its village location, along with the elegance and history. Steeped in history and embellished throughout with designer touches, 34 State will satisfy the lodging needs of the most discerning traveler.

• Fingerlakes Lodging, located in the beautiful Finger Lakes region of central New York, is just a short walk away from the charming village of Skaneateles and only a few short miles from historic Auburn. Relax and enjoy a well-needed rest in one of its cozy Adirondack-decorated rooms.

Local breweries and shops are also getting in on the Hibercation vibe: Summerhill Brewery, Prison City Brewing, Regenerations, Rudolph's Sugar Shack, Long Point Winery, Artistic Impressions, Reuse Refuge, Sweets by Sarah, Bayview Wellness and The Center for Wellness have all designed specials designed to help you feel pampered during your stay.

Winter is a beautiful time to explore the scenic views, trails and parks in Cayuga County. Bundle up in your cozy sweater and head up to the Sterling Nature Center, where you can participate in outdoor activities like snowshoeing and Owl Prowls; enjoy the views of frozen waterfalls in Fillmore Glen State Park; or head to Casey Park in Auburn and enjoy an afternoon of ice skating.

Just in case you need a little more inspiration, here are five reasons to take a Hibercation:

1. Perfect excuse to eat, drink, nap, read, and repeat

2. Charming lake-town vibes

3. Enjoy our restaurants, many offering a farm-to-table experience.

4. Award-winning breweries and wineries

5. Lifts your mood and reduces stress

Visit hibercation.com for more information, including a full list of partners waiting to help you escape the day-to-day pressures of work and home this winter season.