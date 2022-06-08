Cayuga County Tourism Office honors three at annual meeting

The Cayuga County Tourism Office this week honored three people who are having a positive impact on the area's tourism industry.

At the office's annual meeting, held Tuesday at the newly renovated Taylor House in the village of Aurora, the following awards were presented:

In a special recognition, the Spirit of Harriet Tubman award went to Harriet Tubman National Historical Park Senior Interpretive Specialist Kim Szewczyk, "for her passion and dedication to educating others. For being a champion of history and tourism in Cayuga County," the tourism office said in a press release.

The Sustainability in Action honor was awarded to Reuse Refuge in downtown Auburn and its owner Lucy Janssen, "for helping lead the way to a more sustainable lifestyle for the residents and visitors of Cayuga County."

Finally, the Best New Business award went to Fair Haven shop Sweets by Sarah Bakery, owned by Sarah Welkley, which the tourism office said is the "best and sweetest new business in Cayuga County. Home to the 1lb. cinnamon roll!"

The Cayuga County Office of Tourism Awards recognize local individuals and/or business who have made extraordinary contributions to promote tourism in Cayuga County. Claire Dunlap, Marketing Manager at the Tourism Office says

“The annual awards are a great reminder of how partnerships and tourism come together to highlight the very best our destination has to offer," said Claire Dunlap, tourism office marketing manager, in the press release. "It’s a chance to recognize the hard work that everyone in this industry puts in every day.”

