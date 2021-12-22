Cayuga County unemployment and labor force size decrease

The Cayuga County labor market trend of lower unemployment rates driven by decreases in residents holding or actively seeking jobs continued in November.

In a pattern also seen in much of New York state and beyond, Cayuga County's unemployment dropped in November along with its labor force size.

According to data released this week by the state Department of Labor, Cayuga County's jobless rate dipped to 3.7% last month, down from 5.2% in November 2021. The local rate was below both the national mark of 3.9% and state level of 5.5%. The figures were not adjusted for seasonal fluctuations.

The county rate was nearly as low as the pre-pandemic November 2019 mark of 3.6%.

Out of 62 New York state counties, Cayuga's unemployment rate last month ranked 27th lowest. Yates and Saratoga counties (2.8%) had the lowest rates while Bronx County (11.2%) was highest.

The smaller year-over-year jobless rate trend, however, is not a result of more Cayuga County residents holding jobs. The rate is driven by a combination of fewer employed residents (down by 1,200 to 32,400) and unemployed residents (down by 600 to 1,200).

The overall county labor force size of 33,600 represents the smallest labor force size for any month dating back to 1990, available labor department records show.

In a separate report issued earlier this month, the labor department said employers in Cayuga County filled 23,700 non-farm jobs in November. That's down by 300 from a year ago, with all of the job losses coming from private sector employers. Total private sector jobs dropped to 17,900.

