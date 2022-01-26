Cayuga County unemployment, labor force size both hit new lows

Cayuga County's monthly unemployment rate has dipped below 3% for the first time, the state Department of Labor reported this week.

The latest labor market report put the county's December jobless rate at 2.9%, an all-time low for any month dating back to 1990, the earliest year for which the department lists monthly data online. The previous low was reported for October 2000 at 3.2%.

But in a sign of how the labor market is also struggling with a worker shortage, the report also shows the county's labor force is the smallest it's been on record. An estimated 33,600 residents are either employed or unemployed but actively seeking work, down from 35,700 in December 2020.

The decrease is labor force came from a combination of a smaller number of employed residents (32,600, or an annual decrease of 1,000) and unemployed (1,000, or an annual decrease of 1,100).

Cayuga County's monthly unemployment rate was below both the national rate (3.7%) and the state rate (5.0%). It was also considerably lower than the 5.9% rate reported for December 2020. Those figures were not adjusted for typical seasonal labor market changes.

Cayuga's jobless rate ranked 24th lowest out of 62 New York state counties. Columbia, Saratoga and Tompkins counties all had the lowest mark at 2.2%, while Bronx County's 11.1% represented the highest rate.

In a separate report released last week, the labor department said that employers in Cayuga County filled 23,700 non-farm jobs in December, a decrease of 200 positions compared with the same month of 2020. Private sector jobs, at 17,900, accounted for all of the job losses.

