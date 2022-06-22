Cayuga County unemployment lower than state, national averages

Cayuga County's monthly unemployment rate tied the record low mark in May.

The state Department of Labor on Wednesday reported that last month's jobless rate in the county dipped to 3.0%, down from 4.5% in the same month a year earlier. The May rate matched the record low reported for December, based on data going back to 1990. The previous low mark for any May was 3.8% in 2019.

The county labor market is also starting to experiencing year-over-year growth in workforce participation. The labor department said the number of county residents who were employed last month grew by 800 to 34,300, while the unemployed number fell by 500 to 1,100. The net gain in the county labor force was a first since October 2019.

Cayuga County's 3.0% unemployment was below both the national (3.4%) and state (4.1%) rates.

Among New York state's 62 counties, Cayuga's jobless rate ranked 26th lowest. Saratoga County, at 2.3%, had the state's smallest rate while Bronx County at 8.0% posted the largest.

In a separate report issued last week, the labor department said Cayuga County employers filled 100 fewer jobs in May compared with the same month in 2021.

The 23,800 non-farm jobs included 18,200 in the private sector, which accounted for the 100 lost jobs as government jobs remained flat.

