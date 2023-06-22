Cayuga County's jobless rate was well below state and national figures last month, according to the latest data from the state Department of Labor.

The department's monthly labor market released Tuesday put the Cayuga County May unemployment rate at 2.9%, below both the national (3.4%) and state (3.8%) marks for the month. Those figures were not adjusted for typical seasonal fluctuations.

The local rate represented a small drop from what it was in the same month a year ago, when it was reported at 3.0%.

The unemployment rate decline was driven by a smaller labor force. Total employed Cayuga County residents dropped by 500 to 34,300. The unemployed total decreased by 100 to 1,000.

In a separate report issued last week, the labor department said employers in Cayuga County filled fewer jobs last month compared with May 2022.

Total non-farm jobs decreased by 400 to 24,200. Private sector jobs, which totaled 18,500, accounted for 300 of the 400 lost jobs.