ECONOMY

Cayuga County unemployment rate drops as labor force shrinks

September 2021 unemployment rates

September 2021 unemployment rates by county

 New York State Department of Labor

Cayuga County's unemployment rate dropped to its lowest level in 22 months in September, but the number of residents working or looking for work is also down.

The state Department of Labor's latest monthly county-level jobs report had Cayuga County's jobless rate at 4.1% last month, well below the 5.4% mark in the same month in 2020. The rate was the lowest for any month since it was at 3.6% in November 2019.

The local rate was lower than both the national (4.6%) and statewide (6.3%) levels. It ranked 28th lowest out of 62 New York state counties. Yates County's 3.2% mark was the lowest while Bronx County, at 12.4%, had the largest rate.

The labor department's report also reflected the challenges employers continue to face finding workers. Cayuga County's jobless rate for September 2021 came from a decrease of 500 residents classified as employed, which totaled 33,300, along with 500 fewer unemployed residents, which dropped to 1,400.

The county's labor force, the total of employed residents and unemployed residents who are actively seeking a job, was at its lowest September level the labor department has in its online records, which go back to 1990.

In a separate report issued last week, the labor department said employers in Cayuga County filled 23,500 non-farm jobs in September, an annual decrease of 500. Private sector jobs, at 17,900, accounted for all of the year-over-year losses.

Cayuga County jobs by industry: September 2021

