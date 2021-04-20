Cayuga County unemployment rate grows but stays below state average

Cayuga County's unemployment rate last month grew considerably compared with a year ago, but it was below the statewide average, new data from the state Department of Labor showed.

The March jobless rate for the county was 6.6%, up from 5.3% in the same month of 2020. Although job losses from the COVID-19 pandemic began in Cayuga County in March 2020, the labor force data from that month came largely from surveys early in the month before the impact of the economic shutdown.

For March 2021, Cayuga County's unemployment rate was below the statewide rate of 8.5%, but it was above the 6.2% national rate. Those figures were not adjusted for typical seasonal fluctuations.

Cayuga County's rate last month came from the combination of a decrease in the number of employed residents of 800, down to 32,200, along with an increase in unemployed residents of 400, up to 2,300.

Our of 62 counties across the state, Cayuga County's rate in March ranked 31st lowest. Tompkins County (4.7%) was lowest, while Bronx County (15.3%) was highest.