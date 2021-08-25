Cayuga County unemployment remains lower

Cayuga County's jobless rate continued its substantial year-over-year decline last month, but the number of people actively participating in the labor force also remained lower.

The state Department of Labor this week released monthly job market data showing Cayuga's July unemployment rate dropped to 5.2%, down from 11.0% in the same month of 2020. The New York state economic shutdowns were just starting to be lifted at that point a year ago.

The new rate came from an increase in the number of employed residents of 700, up to 33,200. Unemployed residents dropped by 2,200 to 1,800.

The overall labor force size of 35,000 residents was down by 1,400 from July 2020, and marked the lowest total reported in state records dating back to 1990.

A similar trend of lower unemployment rates combined with smaller labor forces has played out over the past several months in Cayuga County, and in much of upstate New York.

Cayuga County's July rate ranked 25th lowest out of 62 counties in New York. Hamilton County (3.9%) was lowest while Bronx County (13.9) was highest. The statewide rate measured 7.45, while the national rate was 5.7%. Those figures were not adjusted for typical seasonal shifts.