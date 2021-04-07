Cayuga County village among travel magazine's top spots on the East Coast

Travel + Leisure lists Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts; Mystic, Connecticut; and Hot Springs, North Carolina, among small places with big appeal, communities with a low concentration of visitors, easy access to the outdoors and plenty of elbow room. An article published online Wednesday also says: "It doesn't get much smaller — or more beautiful — than Aurora."

"With a year-round population of less than 700 people, this tiny village on Cayuga Lake is just over four hours from New York City and Philadelphia," the magazine said. "If you're here to put up your feet and relax lakeside, head to The Inns of Aurora, a luxury boutique resort with in-room fireplaces, private balconies, and stunning views of the lake. Here, you can kayak, book a private yoga class, or sip a glass of wine in an Adirondack chair overlooking the water. When you're ready to check out the local area, make your way north to the town of Union Springs and book a wine tasting at Heart & Hands Wine Company, or explore downtown Aurora and grab a bite and beer at Fargo Bar & Grill."