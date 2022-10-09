Cayuga County winery celebrates the harvest with food, fun

KING FERRY — Columbus Day weekend may just be another holiday weekend for most people. For wineries, though, it's one of the biggest weekends of the year.

Just as it has done for the holiday weekend for years, Treleaven Wines in King Ferry held its annual Harvest Festival Saturday. In addition to having alcohol available, there was food by Simply Cookie's Kitchen, music, pumpkin painting, and games for adults and children alike.

Pete Saltonstall, who co-owns the winery with his wife, Tacie, and son, Lev, said he believes wineries are so popular during that weekend because Columbus Day is a national holiday and "people are out looking at leaves and buying their pumpkins and on and on." Treleaven has held the Harvest Festival in some form or another for decades.

In preparation for the festivities, the winery made sure to have as many staff members as possible. People could get food from Simply Cookie's Kitchen, with Susanne "Cookie" Wheeler and staff, during the event. Wheeler has leased the space from the winery for almost five years. Saltonstall emphasized the importance of the event being family friendly and said he believes the different activities available is a part of the festival's appeal.

"I think that people are looking for more things to do when they come out to the wineries and the breweries. They want to have more options, more activities," he said.

The Delta Mike Shaw Band rocked out during the event, with some people dancing their children rhythmically to the music. Ross and Corinna Evancoe spent some time with their children Ayla, 5, Ellis, 3, and Leona, four months, at a picnic table with some food.

At an area where people played cornhole, Suzie Selvage watched her children, Laura, 8, and Willa, 5. They were out at the event with Selvage's cousins and their children. Selvage talked about why wanted to come out to the festival.

"Getting the kids out of the house, live music, something to do on the weekend. They have cornhole and a fire pit and fun fall activities for the kids and us and we can have a glass of wine," she said.

Dan Walls and Grace Webster were at the event with their daughter, Everly Walls, 2, and their dog, Porter. They were at the winery with members of Webster's family.

"We were looking for something to do that was kind of fall and festive and had wine and beer and food and this checked all of those boxes," Webster said.