Cayuga Nation announces cannabis growing plans

With cannabis sales already underway at its stores in Cayuga and Seneca counties, the Cayuga Nation plans to begin growing the plant commercially by the end of the year.

In a news release Monday, the nation announced that it will grow cannabis at an indoor, 15,000-square-foot building on its Gakwiyo (Cayuga for "good food") Garden property in Seneca Falls.

Architectural firm Bergmann, of Rochester, will oversee development of the facility, and Jake Brewer will oversee development of the nation's cannabis businesses. Brewer previously served as head grower for a cannabis company in Colorado, the nation said. It is now finalizing blueprints for the facility with Bergmann, and construction will begin this year.

The facility will "likely" open by the end of the year, the nation said.

“As a sovereign nation, the Cayuga Nation can grow and sell cannabis within its reservation’s boundaries," the nation said in a statement.

"Similar to the Nation’s other economic development initiatives, cannabis presents an opportunity to generate economic growth for the Nation and its members, while creating jobs for the community. Developing our cannabis business is the next step in expanding and diversifying the Cayuga Nation’s economic opportunities and providing long-lasting benefits to the community. Our vision for the future of the Cayuga Nation remains focused on bettering the lives of our members, our community, and our neighbors. As we venture forward in our economic development, we remain committed to working closely with local governments to ensure the health and safety of our community.”

The nation received approval from the USDA to grow and sell hemp (cannabis with .3% THC content or less) on its land in 2020. Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation allowing the state's hemp farmers to apply for conditional licenses to grow cannabis in order to "jumpstart the safe, equitable and inclusive new industry we are building," she said in a press release.

The nation began selling untaxed cannabis at the Union Springs and Seneca Falls locations of its Lakeside Trading business last fall. Though the state has yet to begin licensing retail dispensaries — a process that possibly won't begin until 2023 — the nation is already able to sell cannabis due to tribal sovereignty, the state Office of Cannabis Management has affirmed.

The state's Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, passed in March 2021, prohibits holders of dispensary licenses from also holding cultivation, processing or distribution licenses. The rule is one of many in the law meant to prevent vertical integration in the state's new cannabis industry. However, the nation said "as a sovereign entity (it) is not limited or bound by local prohibitions."

