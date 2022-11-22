Cayuga Nation opening dispensary in Union Springs despite village law

David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Cayuga Nation appears to be opening a cannabis dispensary at a former pizzeria in Union Springs — a development the village tried to prevent through a zoning change it adopted last year.

Display cases and cannabis leaf wallpaper can be seen through the windows of 123 Cayuga St., the former Gus's Pizzeria. The nation's governing council purchased the building in May for $225,000, according to Cayuga County property records. The nation did not respond to questions about its plans for the building sent by The Citizen to its public relations firm, Levick.

The nation already sells cannabis at its Lakeside Trading business on the northern edge of the village. Confining the nation's cannabis sales to the gas station was the goal of a local law the village board passed in July prohibiting dispensaries everywhere else in Union Springs. Lakeside Trading was made part of a new highway commercial zoning district where they are permitted.

The local law was an option written into the state's Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act legalizing cannabis and setting up its industry in New York. The village board added the new zoning district to its law believing the Cayugas planned to open a dispensary in the former pizzeria, Mayor Bud Shattuck told The Citizen — and hoping to convince the nation to reconsider.

"We have a problem when they want to come on Main Street where our children walk to school and there's no parking," he said.

Shattuck said the village is waiting to take any potential action until the nation applies for its certificate of occupancy for the building. But he has made inquiries about his options, he added.

"I'm assuming they'll forge ahead and we'll see what litigation comes out of it," he said. "We're just waiting and trying to figure out how to stay calm in this situation."

The legality of Native Americans opening a cannabis dispensary in a municipality that has "opted out" of them is uncertain. The state Office of Cannabis Management has said that selling cannabis on federally recognized tribal lands in New York is legal — even though sales are still prohibited elsewhere — but did not respond to a request for comment on the situation in Union Springs.

Some precedent may be found in the nation's battle with the village over its Lakeside Entertainment gaming center there. A U.S. District Court judge ruled in 2020 that the village cannot enforce gambling ordinances on the nation due to its license from the National Indian Gaming Commission, and the decision was upheld a year later by the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

However, the ruling affirmed that the nation's properties in Union Springs aren't automatically exempt from other local laws.

In a statement to The Citizen last year, the nation appeared to suggest otherwise when it comes to cannabis sales.

"As a sovereign Indian nation, the Cayuga Nation commerce in the village of Union Springs would not be limited by a local law prohibiting retail marijuana sales," the statement said.

