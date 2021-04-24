Cayuga Nation plans second gaming center in Union Springs

"Not everyone wants to have to go 10 miles from the parking lot to the casino, or walk 10 miles to find a bathroom once you're inside," he said.

The new center in Union Springs will likely offer the same games and services as the existing building, Halftown said, so people would likely not be going back and forth between the two buildings.

The nation has no firm timetable for when construction could start or when the new building would open, although Halftown said he's "like to start tomorrow." The main reason for the uncertainty is because Halftown has decided to go through the village's review process for a site plan and building permit.

Such a step is not a given with the Cayuga Nation because of its status as a federally recognized tribe, which makes it a sovereign government. But how that sovereignty applies to state and local laws and regulations for properties the nation purchases on the open market has been the subject of litigation for decades.

In the case of the gaming center, court battles between the Cayuga Nation and the village of Union Spring date back to 2003, when the nation purchased the property, which once housed an auto parts store.