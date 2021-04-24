Cayuga Nation plans second gaming center in Union Springs

Increased competition from full-scale casinos in New York state has not put a dent in the demand for smaller-scale electronic gaming offered at the Cayuga Nation's Lakeside Entertainment business in Union Springs.
In fact, federal representative Clint Halftown said, attendance at Lakeside has been so strong that the nation is now looking to build a second, much-larger center behind the current building.
The Cayuga Nation has submitted plans to the village of Union Springs for a new Class II gaming center to operate adjacent to the current site at 271 Cayuga St. Full-scale casinos such as those operated by the Oneida Nation are considered Class III gaming under the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.
The proposed new facility would offer 142 gaming machines, significantly more than the 86 machines in the existing gaming center. Plans also includes a 77-space parking lot to the north of the existing building.
In a phone interview this week, Halftown said the expansion plans are a result of strong business at Lakeside Entertainment. He said there's a growing niche for what he calls "boutique-style" casinos like the Class II center in Union Springs.
"The gaming industry is headed in a new direction," he said. "People are looking for more personalized, smaller casinos."
He said the Oneida Nation's addition of smaller casinos to complement its flagship Turning Stone complex in Verona is a reflection of the trend.
"Not everyone wants to have to go 10 miles from the parking lot to the casino, or walk 10 miles to find a bathroom once you're inside," he said.
The new center in Union Springs will likely offer the same games and services as the existing building, Halftown said, so people would likely not be going back and forth between the two buildings.
The nation has no firm timetable for when construction could start or when the new building would open, although Halftown said he's "like to start tomorrow." The main reason for the uncertainty is because Halftown has decided to go through the village's review process for a site plan and building permit.
Such a step is not a given with the Cayuga Nation because of its status as a federally recognized tribe, which makes it a sovereign government. But how that sovereignty applies to state and local laws and regulations for properties the nation purchases on the open market has been the subject of litigation for decades.
In the case of the gaming center, court battles between the Cayuga Nation and the village of Union Spring date back to 2003, when the nation purchased the property, which once housed an auto parts store.
Last summer, a federal district court judge ruled that the Cayuga Nation's license with the National Indian Gaming Commission barred the village from taking any action to regulate or stop the nation's gaming activities. The village is appealing that decision, which is scheduled for argument before the Second Circuit Court of Appeals next month.
That same ruling, however, affirmed that the nation's properties in the village were not automatically exempt from other local laws and codes not related to gaming.
The uncertainty from past court rulings is one reason the Cayuga Nation decided to go through the village review process for the new gaming center project.
"There are some court decisions that we have to comply with the local zoning," Halftown said. "We're just trying to be a good neighbor."
At a meeting of the Union Springs Planning Board earlier this month, board members and Mayor Bud Shattuck discussed the application. They were encouraged that the nation was going through the proper review process, and they expressed hope that the planning board could use some of its zoning laws to make sure the property fit in aesthetically with the rest of the village.
The board was expecting to begin its review at the May meeting, pending the nation's submission of a State Environmental Quality Review Act application. Halftown is hopeful that the process can go smoothly.
"We'd like to bring more people to Union Springs," he said.
