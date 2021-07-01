CEDA: Business assistance for veterans in Cayuga County

Independence Day is upon us and amongst the fireworks, sunshine and ice cream, we should take time to reflect on the veterans both active and retired who have served our country. We here at the Cayuga Economic Development Agency want to take a moment to highlight the services that are available for veterans in Cayuga County. In addition to our programs and resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs, there are programs specific to veterans. One such program is the Boots to Business Reboot online workshop being held July 29-30.

Boots to Business Reboot is an entrepreneurial education and training program offered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The course provides an overview of entrepreneurship and applicable business ownership fundamentals. Veterans of all eras, active-duty service members (including National Guard and Army Reserve), and spouses are eligible to participate. During Reboot, participants are introduced to the skills, knowledge and resources they need to launch a business, including steps for developing business concepts, how to develop a business plan, and information on SBA resources available to help. The program is facilitated by subject matter experts from the SBA and their extensive network of skilled business advisors. To register for this workshop, please visit sbavets.force.com.