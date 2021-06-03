CEDA: Changes coming to state grant fund schedule

Any costs included in the application’s budget cannot be incurred until an award is announced. In previous years, that meant submitting an application in July and then waiting until the award announcement in December to start the project. This year, the timeline has been streamlined significantly. Applications received by the end of June will start to be reviewed early, with an initial round of awards anticipated in August or September. Then, additional reviews and awards will happen every few months until all of the grant funds are allocated. This new process will make the process quicker for businesses that are ready to go with their projects, and will relieve some pressure for businesses that need more time to fully develop their project plan. Plus, if a project isn’t initially funded, its stakeholders will be able to address any issues and reapply as long as there are still funds available. ESD grant funds can also still be paired with Excelsior Tax Credits where eligible, which are also available year-round. Businesses looking to apply for ESD grant funds and/or Excelsior Tax Credits can contact CEDA (cayugaeda.org/contact-us) for guidance on eligibility, guidelines and what to expect from the process, as well as some assistance in ensuring that applications include the right information.