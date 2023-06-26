In our ongoing efforts to serve Cayuga County businesses and promote economic development, CEDA has been actively engaging with local communities. Through our CEDA Sees the County and CEDA Sparks initiatives, we are engaging, educating and empowering businesses and stakeholders. Recently we had the opportunity to visit Moravia and Union Springs, where we discovered vibrant histories, ongoing revitalization projects and ambitions for the future.

During our visit to Moravia, we were impressed by this walkable town’s remarkable collaborative spirit. As we previously shared through our communication channels, Moravia received a $2.25 million grant as part of the NY Forward initiative. This grant will play a critical role in funding downtown projects and igniting a wave of revitalization throughout the area. To ensure community involvement in the NY Forward planning process and the allocation of funds to specific projects, a public kick-off meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Moravia Fire Department on 36 Keeler Ave. We encourage everyone to attend and contribute their ideas to shape the future of the town of Moravia. Ready to submit a project that could transform downtown Moravia and provide economic and community benefits? It could be eligible for consideration. Complete an open call for projects form online by July 23 by visiting tinyurl.com/NYFmoravia.

Our visit to Union Springs at the beginning of June provided valuable insights into the village’s rich history, thanks to our tour by former Mayor Bud Shattuck. During his eight-year tenure, Mayor Shattuck spurred significant progress, particularly with the Local Waterfront Revitalization Project initiated in June 2021. This project aims to rejuvenate Union Springs’ waterfront areas and has already seen tangible successes, such as a rebuilt boat launch and docks as well as floating kayak racks. Looking ahead, the community eagerly awaits the construction of an 800-foot boardwalk. The new mayor, Robert Thurston Jr., who assumed the position three months ago, envisions a thriving village where families and visitors can enjoy lodging, restaurants and other amenities. “I want kids to grow up here and to choose to stay here and raise their families,” Thurston shared. CEDA agrees with the mayor’s vision and is committed to supporting Union Springs’ businesses in realizing this vision.

In a recent Travel and Tourism Familiarization Tour organized by Tour Cayuga on June 20, over a dozen individuals explored several areas along the Erie Canal. The tour provided a fantastic opportunity to meet others from the community and left the CEDA team more empowered to serve as Cayuga County ambassadors.

Throughout the day, we made several stops, including the impressive 160-acre Montezuma Heritage Park along the Seneca River. This park project, 15 years in the making, features 11 trails and is home to the second-largest aqueduct on the Erie Canal, adorned with a magnificent mural by Dawn Jordan. Dawn is also the talented muralist behind several other murals in the area depicting life on the Erie Canal.

Another stop on the tour was Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park, where we met with Craig Williams, president of the Canal Society of New York State. He shared the early history of the Erie House from the 1890s and emphasized the importance the authenticity of the site.

Did you know the Weedsport Speedway was established in 1955 and has been recognized as one of the top dirt tracks in the U.S.? Here we met with Linda Hulbert, who gave us a tour of the state-of-the-art-facility. Over the years this track has hosted numerous events and has become a beloved destination for both drivers and fans. With a dirt track, it demands skill and adaptability from its drivers, making for an unpredictable and thrilling race. Race season runs from May to September with seven races, two of which are already sold out.

We are excited to welcome local business owner and 20-plus year human resources professional Melody-Smith Johnson for our third episode of "CEDA Sparks" at 1 p.m. Friday, July 7. Melody will provide valuable insights into human resources practices and their significance for businesses of all sizes. Whether you’re considering hiring your very first employee or managing a workforce of 100, this episode is for you. "CEDA Sparks" is free and open to all. We invite you to register and join us! If you’re interested in sharing your insights and expertise as a guest speaker, please reach out to us. Stay updated on our resources and other valuable insights by staying connected with us through our social channels. We look forward to meeting you and continuing to support your business goals!