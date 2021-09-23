CEDA: Keys to creating a strong business loan application

There is a surplus of different financing options that are advertised to businesses. Most startup businesses become very overwhelmed with the options they are presented with. For instance, small businesses may need a loan for equipment. I would recommend a small loan solely for that purpose. You never want the term of the loan to be longer than the working life of the equipment. When larger businesses look for a larger loan, the first question I ask them is: Have you attempted to secure bank financing? Once they tell me they are eligible, then we go through a series of questions that will help determine a correct financing option for them. Some businesses may just need help with cash flow during a certain time of the year. In that case, a line of credit may be their best option instead of a loan that requires them to pay larger payments for a substantial period of time.