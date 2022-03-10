CEDA: New specialist focused on helping Cayuga County's small businesses

The Cayuga Economic Development Agency has been offering free and confidential assistance to Cayuga County business owners and entrepreneurs for over a decade. From its start, our organization has had two development specialists on staff who have helped with the startup and growth of numerous Cayuga County businesses. Our current economic development specialist, Danielle Szabo, focuses on retention and expansion of existing businesses with more than 10 employees, as well as business attraction.

We are excited to introduce you to our newly hired small business development specialist, Julia Foster. In that position, Julia focuses primarily on assisting entrepreneurs, startups and existing small businesses. If you are a small or new business owner or entrepreneur, you may want to set up an appointment with Julia to confidentially discuss your business idea, review your business plan, assess financial projections or brainstorm your marketing strategy. A main part of her role is to connect entrepreneurs and business owners with local resources and potential partners, such as accountants, lawyers, financial institutions, marketing firms, etc.

Julia has a B.S. degree in organizational management from Keuka College. Her background is in agriculture and small business. She has worked with local farmers from across the state to help deliver agricultural programs and continues to be part of the agriculture community. Her passion for assisting entrepreneurs and small businesses stems from her childhood and working at her family’s hardwood flooring business, Crow Hill Hardwoods, and their Red Angus beef farm, Shepard Settlement Farm.

Julia lives in nearby Marcellus with her fiancé, Chris, and their dog, Finley. In her free time, she loves spending time outside riding bikes, hiking and helping her family on their farm and with their small businesses.

In her role as small business development specialist, Julia looks forward to traveling throughout Cayuga County connecting with and continuing to help entrepreneurs and small business. Her hopes are to work with partners to develop information sessions and workshops throughout the county. She continues to connect businesses with resources and partner programs for education, business development and funding. The goal in making these resources available is to continue to grow and sustain the vibrant small business community of Cayuga County.

Please join us in welcoming Julia to CEDA and our community! Contact her via email jfoster@cayugaeda.org or call her at our offices at (315) 252-3500 ext. 232.

For more information about the Cayuga Economic Development Agency, call (315) 252-3500 or visit cayugaeda.org.

