CEDA: Piecing together economic opportunity for Cayuga County

Economic development goals often present a puzzle. As such, there are many parts that, when linked, can construct an improved, complete, functioning, sustainable economy that supports a community and its residents. Our mission at the Cayuga Economic Development Agency is, “To foster a sustainable quality of life in Cayuga County through job retention, expansion, and attraction." We want to create a sustainable economy that contributes to a vibrant community.

In practice, we provide entrepreneurs and existing businesses with easy access to all of the information, incentives and resources needed to start, grow or relocate in Cayuga County. This could mean anything from helping Currier Plastics gain access to state funding in order to support one of their multi-million dollar expansions, to helping Simple Roast Coffee find a second location. As these and other examples listed on our website (cayugaeda.org/projects) show, CEDA provides a suite of incentives, resources and opportunities by collaborating with a wide range of private and public sector organizations.

Some of these partnerships include the Cayuga County Industrial Development Agency, the Auburn Industrial Development Authority, the city of Auburn and Cayuga County offices of planning and economic development, and the Central New York Regional Economic Development Council, just to name a few. Each of these partners provides different opportunities for businesses.

CEDA specialists help businesses and individual entrepreneurs navigate the sea of resources available at the local, state and federal level. As the economic development specialist for CEDA, Maureen Riester works to retain and expand existing businesses, as well as to attract new businesses to expand or relocate to Cayuga County. To do so, she identifies available commercial sites and buildings, and helps businesses navigate the myriad of programs and incentives available. As the economic development technical specialist for CEDA, Taylor Symes is responsible for assisting businesses with loans, incentive and grant applications, research and data analysis, and providing staff services to the area’s economic development boards: CCIDA, AIDA and the Auburn Small Business Assistance Program Committee. CEDA’s services are provided confidentially and at no cost.

“In Cayuga County, we have incredible opportunities to expand our economic footprint, which ultimately helps to better the lives of our residents. The glue that brings this to fruition is CEDA and their vast resources," said Ryan Pine, partner at Genesee Capital Advisors and CEDA board treasurer.

“CEDA has been a great partner to the community and, specifically, to Nucor Steel Auburn," said Elmer R. Cherry Jr. of Nucor Steel Auburn Inc. "CEDA assisted us in connecting with the correct personnel at the Cayuga Community College after numerous attempts to facilitate discussion on potential internships and hiring requirements after completion of specific degree programs. We greatly value the assistance CEDA has provided and the partnership we have established. They have proven to be a reliable resource within the community. It is nice to have a local organization that is invested in our community.”

As previously mentioned, CEDA provides administrative services to CCIDA, which was recently awarded a $1.1 million grant through the Economic Development Administration's American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance Program. The funds, along with $264,270 in local investments, will be used to expand the capacity of the wastewater system. This project will facilitate the creation of 70 jobs, generate $107 million in private investment, and will aid Cayuga Milk Ingredients’ 50,000-square-foot expansion project planned for 2023. The wastewater improvements in CCIDA’s industrial development park will allow for future expansions of the park’s tenants.

Along with ensuring that both of these companies can grow and retain jobs for our county, investments like these continue the forward momentum for Cayuga County’s economy. Contact CEDA if you are interested in learning more about assistance in Cayuga County if you are expanding, locating or need any other resources for your business. Our services are always free and confidential.