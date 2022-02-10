CEDA: Some Cayuga County projects we assisted in 2021

Last year, the Cayuga Economic Development Agency provided free and confidential technical assistance, referrals, business planning assistance and access to financial incentives to help businesses start or grow in Cayuga County. Our specialists worked with 118 existing business owners and 66 entrepreneurs to help create 61 and retain 240 jobs for Cayuga County.

You can view a comprehensive listing of projects on which CEDA has assisted on our website: cayugaeda.org/projects. Here’s a selection of some of the developments on which our organization assisted last year:

• New Age Renewable Energy in King Ferry began distilling whey and milk permeate in March 2020, starting by selling most of it as hand sanitizer. They also looked for industrial ethanol customers and possible markets for consumable alcohol. CEDA wrote a letter of support for their application for a state license to sell consumable alcohol. We also made a connection with a dairy nutritionist, who could help them begin selling a yeast byproduct to put into dairy rations. CEDA connected NARE with several potential customers for their hand sanitizer product. We also connected NARE with several businesses that use large quantities of fresh water, another byproduct of their process. NARE is currently an industrial distiller looking to expand its productions into the beverage market. In 2021, NARE secured an equipment loan from Cayuga County Development Corporation to expand their semi-automatic bottling line operations.

• Cayuga RNG, a joint venture of UGI Energy Services LLC and Global Common Energy LLC, is nearing completion on a project involving anaerobic digestion of dairy manure at Spruce Haven Farm in Union Springs that will produce approximately 6 MMBTU per hour of pipeline-quality renewable natural gas. The biogas produced by the digester will be upgraded to pipeline quality, then injected into a NYSEG gas pipeline adjacent to Spruce Haven Farm. RNG projects reduce waste and long-term greenhouse gas emissions, while also increasing the use of renewable energy. CEDA assisted Global Common, providing technical assistance with their Cayuga County Industrial Development Agency loan application.

• The Veterans Memorial Park Association in Auburn is in the process of rejuvenating the Babe Ruth League field into a tournament-level softball field. This will not only be an attraction for athletes, but a draw for tourism and family activity. The Veterans Memorial Park Association is a nonprofit seeking grant funds to being able to complete all of the necessary work to convert the fields. CEDA staff helped to prepare the association for grant financing with the Emerson Foundation, as well as the New York State Consolidated Funding Application. The CFA funds have been secured and the additional grant funds are pending.

• Over the next five years, Currier Plastics in Auburn will be expanding in the medical market. Currier received Auburn Industrial Development Authority incentives to construct a 90,000-square-foot building and purchase additional production equipment. CEDA provided Currier assistance with expanding their location for the construction of a new building and provided technical assistance to Currier in applying for AIDA benefits.

• Auburn Vacuum Forming needed an upgrade to the company’s production equipment. CEDA assisted AVF with applying for a CCDC loan, which allowed for the purchase two CNC machines and thermoforming equipment. We also assisted AVF with referrals for workforce development.

• Mack Studios embarked on a $1.4M expansion project adding 25,000 square feet to their existing building on Allen Street in the Auburn Technology Park. AIDA approved sales-and-use and mortgage recording tax exemptions and a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement for the project. CEDA provided resource referrals for workforce development.

• Quilts by Commission in downtown Auburn is an artisan workshop, gallery and classroom dedicated to traditional and modern quilting. Owner Stephanie McCall is a certified quilt historian who has been making quilts by commission since 2006. She decided to open her brick-and-mortar on Genesee Street in September 2021. An integral part of the opening of Quilts by Commission was the addition of a long-arm quilting machine, which required additional funding. Stephanie worked with CEDA staff members to secure gap financing through the city of Auburn’s Small Business Assistance Program to purchase the machine.

• Last year, CEDA provided technical assistance with applications for projects seeking city of Auburn Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding. Eleven projects were awarded a combined $723K in incentives that will allow for renovation, rehabilitation and preservation of buildings along with signage installation and equipment purchase for businesses housed within. Throughout the DRI process, CEDA staff were also able to provide these building and business owners with other services such as business-to-business connections, business planning, financial resources and assistance with accessing IDA incentives.

We invite you to view and download CEDA’s 2021 annual report on our website at cayugaeda.org/about/strategy-and-reporting. Also, please contact us if you need assistance with your location, expansion or startup in Cayuga County. CEDA’s specialists are great resources, and our services are always free and confidential.

Devon Roblee is marketing manager for the Cayuga Economic Development Agency. For more information, call (315) 252-3500, visit cayugaeda.org or contact her at droblee@cayugaeda.org.

