Curious about the sparks? We’ll explain!

First and foremost, we want to remind all businesses in Cayuga County about round two of the Small Business Assistance Grant program. The application period is closing in less than a month. The county was awarded funds through the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, a part of the American Rescue Plan. In 2022, the county Legislature approved the allocation of $500,000 of these funds to assist small businesses with grant awards of up to $10,000 for each business. Earlier this year, 37 businesses received grant awards.

With $200,000 still available, the county has opened round two for new applications. CEDA is actively involved in supporting this program by providing administrative support for the grant, including outreach, application intake and processing. However, the applications themselves will be scored by an award review and selection committee established by the county. You can find all the information about the Cayuga County Small Business Assistance Grant on CEDA's website at cayugaeda.org/countygrant. Need assistance with submitting your online application? Schedule a free and confidential appointment with a CEDA specialist today by emailing countygrant@cayugaeda.org. Don't wait, apply today! Applications will be accepted through June 12.

Sparks are flying! Join us for the inaugural episode of "CEDA Sparks" at 9:15 a.m. Friday, June 2. This episode will focus on diversity, equity and inclusion and will be presented by Auburn native Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson. She is a distinguished educator, social justice advocate and community leader with over 25 years of providing vision and strategic strategies focused on change management and organizational development through the lens of diversity, equity and inclusion to numerous nonprofit organizations and community boards.

For this episode, learn the "why" behind DEI and the value of investing in DEI for your business. This virtual series, hosted by CEDA, will take place via Zoom until 10 a.m. and is open to all, particularly Cayuga County business owners and stakeholders. Each episode of "CEDA Sparks" will focus on a specific topic, whether it's helping your business stay on track or preparing you and your team for potential opportunities in the future. We understand that navigating the world of economic development can sometimes be complex. "CEDA Sparks" is designed to break down the complexity into manageable pieces. Following the presentation, we will host a Q&A session with our presenter and CEDA staff, allowing you to ask your business questions. If you have an interesting topic you'd like us to consider for a future episode, or if you're interested in sharing your insights and expertise as a guest speaker, please contact me at llagreca@cayugaEDA.org.

Whether you are starting or growing a business in Cayuga County, we are here to support your business! Consultations with one of our CEDA specialists are always free and confidential. Stay updated on our resources and other valuable insights by following our social media platforms, accessed from our website, cayugaeda.org. Updates from our "CEDA Sees the County" initiative will be shared next month, so stay tuned! We look forward to meeting you and continuing to support your business goals.