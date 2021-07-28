CEDA: Tiny businesses have big impact in Auburn

Traditionally, high poverty zip codes have fewer microenterprise startups, but communities like Auburn have been determined to make microenterprise development a priority. In January, the city of Auburn sponsored a pilot program for startups of under two years and entrepreneurs who qualified as microenterprise. The participants had to be residents of Auburn and qualify as low to moderate income. The program was implemented by the Cayuga Economic Development Agency. The goal of the program was to encourage and support the microenterprise business community of Auburn.

The program consisted of educational sessions, mentoring and networking. Presenters included subject matter experts from HR One, Hancock Estabrook LLP, Canandaigua Insurance Agency, Maple Seed Creative, In House Graphic Design Inc., Dermody, Burke & Brown CPAs LLC, Lean on Me Business Solutions and Tompkins Trust Co. Five of the participants successfully completed the program and were awarded grants upon completion. Some small business owners who did not qualify for the grant program still chose to complete it. In an effort to support these businesses past the initial program, mentoring, monitoring and networking continue. The goal is to see these business owners through their first three years of business, which is often the breaking point of many startups. Building up this network of vibrant microenterprise businesses also creates a supportive environment for new microenterprise ventures. One where there is strong peer-to-peer mentoring, community support and successful role models to encourage new entrepreneurs. We encourage you to learn more about and support the businesses who benefitted from the program’s grant and/or educational sessions: