CEDA: Women-owned small businesses, be heard and certify

March is Women’s History Month and the theme this year, “Refusing to be silenced,” commemorates the suffragette movement. This is a time to reflect and honor those who fought for women’s right to vote. When the suffragettes marched on the street and demanded to be heard via the vote, they were also asking for identity in politics and business. In 1972, according to the U.S. Census, only 4.6% of businesses were owned by women. By 2019 that rose to 42%, and it continues to grow at just under 4% annually. Women-owned small businesses represent a strong and growing resource for revenue and employment in the U.S. However, there is still a long way to go to meet the full potential of these businesses.

One powerful way to be heard as a woman business owner in New York state is to become properly certified as a Women Business Enterprise. Once certified, the business becomes eligible for Minority & Women Business Enterprise procurement and contracting opportunities with state agencies and authorities. The business will be able to utilize lending and bonding programs created exclusively for state-certified MWBEs, and be listed on the state MWBE Directory of Certified Firms. MWBE owners receive customized alerts for upcoming procurement opportunities by registering with the state Contract Reporter and gain access to a statewide network of services and support for MWBEs, including invitations for business development workshops.

