Certification program supports New York's wine and grape industry

A testing program to help keep grapevines free of disease is aimed at supporting New York's wine and grape industry.

The state Department of Agriculture and Markets this week announced the relaunch of a grapevine certification program being conducted in partnership with Cornell University.

According to a news release, "the program provides the most stringent testing protocols in North America for viruses of grapevine plants, greatly reducing introduction of virus-infected vines to new vineyards and increasing the odds that plants being sold will yield a healthy crop."

Three New York nurseries are participating in the program and offering New York-certified vines to vineyards across the state, eastern United States and eastern Canada.

Agriculture and Markets staff have been working with three nurseries — Amberg Grapevines in Clifton Springs; Double A Vineyards in Fredonia; and Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard in Dundee — to collect leaf samples of the vines, which are then sent to the virology lab at Cornell AgriTech in Geneva for testing to determine whether plant materials are carrying a virus.

Testing that once took years can now be conducted in a matter of weeks, the department said, allowing the nursery to catch any virus introductions and remove those infected vines before the plants are propagated and sold to vineyards as stock.

New York annually samples every fourth vine in the nursery mother block, which is the source of cuttings for all new vines. Over the course of four years, 100% of these vines are sampled checking that no viruses have been introduced via insect vectors. At the nursery level, this represents the most frequent testing program in North America.

Agriculture and Markets said the certification program will economically benefit New York’s wine and grape industry, which is ranked third in the nation for grape production. Grapes are susceptible to viruses that can be passed on during the process of propagation, reducing the lifespan of grapevines as well as the yield, sugars, and overall quality of the crop. Investing in New York certified vines saves money for growers by extending the life of their vineyard and improving the quality of the harvest.

For example, a study conducted by Cornell concluded that uncontrolled grapevine leafroll disease on Cabernet franc vineyard in the Finger Lakes ranged from $10,000 to $17,000 per acre over 25 years (2012).

The program was revitalized at the request of New York nurseries and growers. Dr. Marc Fuchs, Professor at Cornell University and Tim Martinson, Senior Extension Associate at Cornell Cooperative Extension were key resources as the Department’s Division of Plant Industry worked jointly with the nurseries to draft the requirements of the certification program.

The New York certification program recently received recognition from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, enabling participating nurseries to export grapevines and apple trees to Canada and opening a significant new market for New York nurseries.

In addition to grapevines, Ag and Markets is certifying apple trees, working with Wafler Nursery in Wolcott. Apple trees in the nursery undergo a similar process of testing and inspection.