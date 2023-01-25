 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LABOR

Child labor violations on the rise in New York state

Labor
New York State Department of Labor

The New York State Department of Labor has launched a public service campaign to inform young New Yorkers of their rights in the workplace after recent increases in child labor violations.

The agency said the action comes in response to a significant increase in child labor violations throughout the United States, as reported by the U.S. Department of Labor, with New York state seeing a 68 percent increase in violations in 2022 compared to the previous year.

According to a news release, in July 2022, the USDOL reported increases in child labor violations and young worker injuries across the country, with over 2,800 minors found employed in violation of the law in 2021. New York state saw 464 child labor cases in 2022 and has collected over $270,000 in civil penalties from employers breaking child labor laws. Violations in the United State have been on the rise in recent years, with a sharp increase since the pandemic. The majority of violations in New York have been related to wage underpayments, hours of work, and prohibited employment.

The state’s public service campaign aims to educate young workers about their rights and protections, while reminding employers about their responsibilities in hiring youth workers under state and federal labor law.

“As we see a rise in child labor violations, we are acting quickly to ensure young people know their rights and are protected in the workplace,” said state Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said in a statement. “Violating labor laws is unacceptable, and it’s particularly egregious when it involves vulnerable workers who are just entering the world of work. This campaign will be essential to empowering and protecting New York’s workforce, and we are proud to lead the way.”

The public service campaign includes videos on topics like safe working conditions, minimum wage, and working on school nights will be promoted and posted to social media accounts and other digital platforms. The campaign will also include marketing materials that will be distributed to schools and employers.

In order to prevent businesses from exceeding hour limitations for young workers, the department of labor will also continue promoting resources available to help them recruit employees to ensure they have an adequate workforce. Through NYSDOL’s Business Services webpage, businesses can post job openings, learn about hiring incentives, and access free consultation services.

Some important tips to remember for young workers and businesses:

• Workers aged 14 to 17 need an employment certificate, also called working papers, in order to hold a job in New York state.

• There are limits to the length of shifts, time of day and the number of hours minors can work depending on their age, and if school is in session.

• Minors are prohibited from night work and have different restrictions than adults.

• Minimum wage laws apply to all workers (unless otherwise noted), including minors.

• Minors may not perform certain tasks or occupations deemed dangerous. These tasks and occupations are prohibited at the state and/or the federal level.

For more information on child labor laws, visit the labor department's Employment of Minors webpage.

