Clover's community: Weitsman, partners open diner in Skaneateles

The owners of Clover's wanted to offer a place for the community, and within minutes of the Skaneateles diner's grand opening at sunrise Wednesday they knew they had done just that.

Customers poured into the Jordan Street diner, previously Johnny Angel's Heavenly Burgers, beginning at 6 a.m. sharp, co-owner Jeff Knauss told The Citizen. The dining room, which holds about 140 people, was still at capacity that afternoon, he added. Knauss and his partners already plan to expand seating into the former Skaneateles Skoops ice cream shop behind the diner.

Those partners include Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding and fellow village restaurants The Krebs and Elephant and the Dove. The idea for the diner began taking shape when, to the dismay of Weitsman and much of the community, the Hilltop Restaurant and Cedar House Lanes in the town of Skaneateles was closed in November after being purchased for redevelopment.

Soon after, Weitsman announced on social media that he would fully pay the staff of the "legendary" Hilltop until he could open a similar restaurant where they could work. A week later, he bought Johnny Angel's from the Lynn family, who operated the burger restaurant for about 20 years prior. Weitsman said its replacement would be named Clover's, after his 13-year-old daughter.

If you go WHAT: Clover's WHEN: Open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays WHERE: 22B Jordan St., Skaneateles INFO: Call (315) 665-8247 or visit cloversskan.com

But the diner is more than her namesake. On Wednesday, Knauss said, Clover was in the kitchen, serving coffee. She also consulted on the creative process behind the diner, including its branding.

Heavy on olive and beige, the space was designed to feel like a diner where everyone is welcome, Knauss said. Under those surfaces, though, is all new equipment, from stoves and fryers to refrigerators and freezers. The six-month renovation process "took a few years off my life," he added with a laugh, but he praised the team for their "tremendous effort" seeing it through to the end.

Part of the renovation was bringing some pieces of Hilltop to Clover's. Booths and tables from the longtime restaurant were reupholstered and repainted by DW Upholstery, of Auburn, and Auburn Furniture, Knauss said. That made it feel all the more like a tradition continuing on Wednesday when, after months of peeking through the windows, customers could finally take a seat.

"People are just so happy to be back and have a place here for community again," Knauss said. "To be able to gather and have affordable, quality food. People miss that."

Adding to the nostalgia at Clover's is the menu, which features many items from Hilltop and Johnny Angel's. Knauss said the team surveyed the community to make sure they didn't miss any favorites, from pancakes and frittatas for breakfast to burgers and quesadillas for lunch. They're also prepared by former employees of the two restaurants, who make up most of the staff of 35.

Two employees of Hilltop for decades each, Nicole Shug and Denise Ware, are equity partners in the new diner. That was Weitsman's idea, Knauss said, and it was already paying off Wednesday.

"There were tons of customers who came in just to see them," he said. "These are loyal, passionate people who built their lives and were regulars at Hilltop."

Like he does with his other Skaneateles restaurants, Weitsman is donating his profits from Clover's to charity. Knauss is doing the same, he said. In his case, it's the Knauss Family Foundation, which he set up through the Central New York Community Foundation to support causes aimed at reducing generational poverty. It was inspired by his adoption at a young age from a "bad situation" in Korea.

Knauss went on to co-found and sell Digital Hyve, a digital marketing agency, and become an angel investor. Living in Skaneateles, he became friends with his fellow entrepreneur Weitsman about eight years ago, he said. The two share passion for business, family and Skaneateles, and will partner to open a sushi restaurant this fall, hoping to build on the instant success of Clover's.

"We're great friends who love doing business together and doing things for our community," Knauss said. "Bringing some really cool options here for our neighbors."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

