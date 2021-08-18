Colloca Estate Winery in Fair Haven doubles the size of its vineyard

A year after building the Fair Haven Events Center, Colloca Estate Winery has doubled the size of its vineyard.

The winery announced Wednesday that 60 days after breaking ground on the North Block off West Bay Road in Fair Haven, more than 13 acres have been planted, which translates into 13,000 additional vines.

The expansion includes additional Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, as well as Cab Franc and Pinot Gris.

To celebrate the expansion, the winery is planning a six-course Summer Wine Pairing Dinner prepared by Executive Chef Emil Nymander at the event center on Thursday, Sept. 2. Tickets are available in the tasting room or online at collocawines.com. Attendance is limited to 100 people.

The winery’s tasting room, wine bar and wood fired kitchen are open seven days a week starting at noon, and the Colloca Estate Ice Cream Bar is open from Wednesday to Sunday each week.

The winery was named New York’s Riesling Winery of the year in 2019, New York’s Pinot Noir Winery of the Year in 2020 and New York’s Lake Harvest Winery of the year in 2021.

To learn more about the wines, restaurants and event center, visit collocawines.com.

