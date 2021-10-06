Community Bank, Elmira Savings announce merger plans

A pair of upstate New York-based banking companies with branches in the Cayuga County area are planning to merge.
Dewitt-based Community Bank NA announced this week that has reached an agreement to acquire Elmira-based Elmira Savings Bank. The two companies said the sale should be completed in the first quarter of 2022. The deal requires regulatory and shareholder approvals.
For the $14.8 billion Community Bank, acquiring the $648.7 billion in assets of Elmira Savings Bank expands it market into New York's Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions.
One community where the two companies currently overlap is the Cayuga County village of Moravia. Each operate a branch on Main Street, about a block apart from each other.
Decisions about potential branch closures as a result of the merger have not been made, but Community Bank said it intends to keep "customer facing" Elmira Savings employees.
“Community Bank and Elmira Savings Bank have a strong history of quality, local service and dedication to its customers and communities," said Joseph E. Sutaris, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Community Bank. "At this time, we are still evaluating the best way to operate in our communities. However, we recognize the strong relationships that have been forged over the years between customers and Elmira Savings Bank employees, therefore all customer facing Elmira Savings Bank branch employees will be offered employment at Community Bank. We are looking forward to the employees and customers of Elmira Savings Bank joining our banking family.”
Community Bank has more than 215 locations across upstate New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont and western Massachusetts. In addition to Moravia, the company's Cayuga County-area branches are in Cato, Seneca Falls and Skaneateles. Elmira Savings Bank has 12 branches.
“We’re excited to welcome Elmira Savings Bank’s customers and employees to our Community Bank family,” Community Bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer Mark E. Tryniski said in a press release. “Elmira Savings Bank has a strong history of quality, local service and dedication to its customers and communities, which is the same philosophy as Community Bank. This shared philosophy and commitment to customer-focused community banking has been instrumental to our success.”
Elmira Savings Bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas M. Carr touted the larger branch network and digital and mobile banking products that would be available for his company's customers in the combined company.