Community Bank, Elmira Savings announce merger plans

A pair of upstate New York-based banking companies with branches in the Cayuga County area are planning to merge.

Dewitt-based Community Bank NA announced this week that has reached an agreement to acquire Elmira-based Elmira Savings Bank. The two companies said the sale should be completed in the first quarter of 2022. The deal requires regulatory and shareholder approvals.

For the $14.8 billion Community Bank, acquiring the $648.7 billion in assets of Elmira Savings Bank expands it market into New York's Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions.

One community where the two companies currently overlap is the Cayuga County village of Moravia. Each operate a branch on Main Street, about a block apart from each other.

Decisions about potential branch closures as a result of the merger have not been made, but Community Bank said it intends to keep "customer facing" Elmira Savings employees.