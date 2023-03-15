Fifty-four percent of upstate New York CEOs say business conditions have worsened over the last year and only 19%, down from 36% a year ago, expect improvement in the coming year, according to the 16th annual Upstate New York Business Leader Survey from Siena College Research Institute.

In a poll sponsored by the Business Council of New York State, only 23% of CEOs say the economy has improved this year and 54% — up from 41% last year — see worsening conditions in the next year.

Profit projections are down, and many say a higher minimum wage would hurt their business.

In a news release, SCRI said that 38% of CEOs, down from 47% last year, predict increasing revenues in 2023 while 26%, down from 34%, anticipate growing profits in the year ahead. Still, unchanged from last year, over half, 55%, intend to invest in fixed assets in 2023. Eighty-five percent say inflation is having a negative impact on profitability.

One-third of CEOs, down from 44% last year, plan to increase the size of their workforce this year, but 82% say that there is not an ample supply of appropriately trained local workers. Seventy-five percent are having difficulty recruiting for their open positions despite 72% offering increased wages and 53% being flexible with work hours. By 61-5% CEOs believe increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour upstate would have a negative rather than positive impact on the economy and they oppose the increase by 59-31%.

“It’s impossible to sugarcoat the findings of this survey. CEO confidence is down dramatically from a year ago once again reaching the low point we saw in 2020 and greater now only than during the Great Recession of 2008,” Siena College Research Institute Director Don Levy said in a statement. “Only about 1 in 5 CEOs now say conditions have been and will continue to improve while about half say the opposite – conditions have and will continue to worsen.”

Leading a long list of challenges, 65% of CEOs, up from 56%, name adverse economic conditions. Eighty-five percent say that inflation is having either a moderately (52%) or substantially (33%) negative effect on their company’s profitability. And in response, 73% are turning around and raising the prices they charge their clients and customers. Only 14% think the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act will have a positive impact.

Only 11% think the government of New York is doing either an excellent or good job of creating a business climate in which companies like theirs can succeed. Over half would like to see the governor and Legislature focus on business and personal tax reform and spending cuts while about 40% call for infrastructure development, workforce development and business development incentives. Looking to the future, only 17% are confident in the ability of New York’s government to improve the business climate over the next year.

“Our index of business leader sentiment, a measure that considers both the current and future views of CEOs is down to 68.8 from 94.4 last year and about equal to 68.7 recorded in 2020 during the raging pandemic,” Levy said. “Two disturbing insights from these numbers. First, a score of 100 indicates equal levels of optimism and pessimism, we’ve got a long way to go, and secondly, in 2020, the current component was the problem as CEOs then predicted a better future, now both the current and future measures are over 30 points below 100.”