Consumer sentiment in NY highest since pandemic hit

Consumer sentiment in New York state is the highest it's been since the coronavirus pandemic hit, with a record-high percentage of residents planning home improvements.

The latest poll by the Siena College Research Institute puts the New York State Index of Consumer Sentiment in the first quarter of 2021 at 82.5 — 2.4 points below the national index but up 7.7 points from the last measurement in the fourth quarter of 2020.

All three indexes for New York rose this quarter with the current index approaching breakeven, and the overall and future indexes exceeding their breakeven points at which optimism and pessimism balance. The national indexes all increased but New Yorkers remain more optimistic about future economic conditions than the nation as a whole.