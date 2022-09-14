Consumer sentiment on the rebound in New York state

Consumer sentiment in New York is on the rebound, but pollsters point out that the numbers are consistent with a persistent "tale of two states" in which optimism in the metropolitan area far outpaces that of upstate.

According to the latest poll by the Siena College Research Institute, the New York State Index of Consumer Sentiment now stands at 70.8, up 9.1 points from the last measurement in the second quarter of 2022.

The state's index of consumer sentiment is 12.6 points above the nation’s index of 58.2. Overall confidence is higher in New York than across the nation, and future confidence in the state is just above the breakeven point of balanced optimism and pessimism and 17.2 points higher than national future confidence.

At the same time, there are big divides in optimism between Democrats and Republicans, young and old, and New York City vs. upstate, and while more people are looking favorably on major purchases like homes and vehicles, more than two thirds said that gas and grocery prices are having a serious impact on their finances.

“New York’s Index of Consumer Sentiment rebounded this quarter increasing by 9 points and returned to about the same level we saw a year ago. New Yorkers’ collective sentiment continues to outpace the national rate driven by far greater optimism in the NYC area especially when looking to the future," Siena College Research Institute Director Don Levy said in a statement. "Still, our tale of two states persists. The Gotham-area index is 19 points above upstate, younger residents outpace older New Yorkers by over 22 points and Democrats and Republicans live in different economic sentiment realms with D’s over R’s by over 37 points.

"With inflation slowing," Levy said, "New Yorkers plan to purchase major consumer goods at an increasing rate, but while stable, gas and food continue to worry between 69% (gas) and 78% (food) of state residents. Particularly striking – 82% of Republicans, up from 73%, say that BOTH gas and food are seriously impacting their household finances.”

In the third quarter of 2022, buying plans were up from the second quarter of 2022 measurement for homes to 14.0% (from 8.5%), major home improvements to 29.0% (from 24.5%), furniture to 29.4% (from 25.4%), consumer electronics to 47.0% (from 43.1%) and cars/trucks at 21.7% (from 18.5).

Sixty-nine percent (unchanged from last quarter) of all New Yorkers say that current gasoline prices are having a very serious or somewhat serious impact on their financial condition. Seventy-eight percent (down from 80 percent last quarter) of state residents indicate that the amount of money they spend on groceries is having either a very serious or somewhat serious impact on their finances.